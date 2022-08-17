Mariners try to sweep series against the Angels

Seattle Mariners (64-54, second in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (51-66, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: George Kirby (0-0); Angels: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -177, Angels +151; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners face the Los Angeles Angels looking to sweep their three-game series.

Los Angeles has a 26-35 record in home games and a 51-66 record overall. The Angels have a 33-18 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Seattle has a 64-54 record overall and a 33-28 record on the road. The Mariners have gone 43-7 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Wednesday is the 15th meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 7-7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani leads the Angels with 47 extra base hits (17 doubles, four triples and 26 home runs). Luis Rengifo is 11-for-44 with two doubles, four home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Ty France ranks fourth on the Mariners with a .287 batting average, and has 19 doubles, 14 home runs, 28 walks and 59 RBI. Mitch Haniger is 13-for-37 with a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 6-4, .212 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored by one run

Mariners: 6-4, .218 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Angels: Jo Adell: day-to-day (thumb), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (finger), Michael Lorenzen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Duffy: 60-Day IL (back), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (back), Archie Bradley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Mariners: Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (forearm), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Evan White: 60-Day IL (hernia), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press