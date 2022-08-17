Clear
78.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Marlins aim to sweep 3-game series against the Padres

Sponsored by:
By AP News

San Diego Padres (65-54, second in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (52-65, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Wednesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Mike Clevinger (4-4, 3.47 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 65 strikeouts); Marlins: Pablo Lopez (7-7, 3.55 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 129 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -144, Marlins +123; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins and the San Diego Padres square off in the final game of a three-game series. The Marlins will sweep the series with a win.

Miami has a 25-32 record in home games and a 52-65 record overall. The Marlins have the fifth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.76.

San Diego has a 32-30 record in road games and a 65-54 record overall. Padres hitters have a collective .319 on-base percentage, the sixth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Wednesday’s game is the seventh meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesus Aguilar has 15 home runs, 27 walks and 48 RBI while hitting .238 for the Marlins. Charles Leblanc is 8-for-24 with a double and an RBI over the past 10 games.

Juan Soto has 22 home runs, 103 walks and 49 RBI while hitting .254 for the Padres. Manny Machado is 17-for-43 with six doubles, two home runs and 13 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .220 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored by four runs

Padres: 4-6, .247 batting average, 3.71 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Garrett Cooper: day-to-day (head), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (elbow), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jordan Holloway: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Castano: 7-Day IL (concussion), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (back), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jazz Chisholm: 60-Day IL (back), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

Padres: Tayler Scott: 15-Day IL (finger), Craig Stammen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

what are the best online payday loans online payday loans
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
what are the best online payday loans online payday loans
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 