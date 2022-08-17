Milwaukee Brewers play the Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday

Los Angeles Dodgers (80-35, first in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (62-53, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (14-1, 2.24 ERA, .89 WHIP, 105 strikeouts); Brewers: Eric Lauer (8-4, 3.64 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 116 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -174, Brewers +148; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers host the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday.

Milwaukee is 62-53 overall and 30-23 in home games. Brewers hitters have a collective .412 slugging percentage to rank ninth in the majors.

Los Angeles has gone 40-20 in road games and 80-35 overall. The Dodgers have a 63-16 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The matchup Wednesday is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowdy Tellez has 21 doubles and 24 home runs while hitting .240 for the Brewers. Willy Adames is 9-for-43 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

Freddie Freeman has 39 doubles, two triples and 16 home runs while hitting .318 for the Dodgers. Max Muncy is 11-for-32 with four doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .190 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored by four runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .273 batting average, 2.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 40 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (forearm), Omar Narvaez: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (forearm), Miguel Sanchez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jace Peterson: 10-Day IL (left elbow), Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (flexor), Alex Jackson: 10-Day IL (finger), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Andrew Heaney: day-to-day (arm), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (back), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Edwin Rios: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press