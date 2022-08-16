Dodgers bring 1-0 series lead over Brewers into game 2

Los Angeles Dodgers (80-34, first in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (61-53, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Ryan Pepiot (1-0, 3.92 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (9-3, 3.52 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 109 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -122, Dodgers +103; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers meet the Milwaukee Brewers leading the series 1-0.

Milwaukee is 61-53 overall and 29-23 at home. The Brewers have gone 28-11 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Los Angeles has gone 40-19 in road games and 80-34 overall. The Dodgers have the top team ERA in the NL at 2.88.

The teams square off Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowdy Tellez has 20 doubles and 24 home runs while hitting .239 for the Brewers. Keston Hiura is 3-for-12 with two home runs over the past 10 games.

Mookie Betts ranks second on the Dodgers with 51 extra base hits (24 doubles, a triple and 26 home runs). Max Muncy is 12-for-32 with five doubles, four home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 4-6, .197 batting average, 3.16 ERA, outscored by six runs

Dodgers: 9-1, .278 batting average, 2.12 ERA, outscored opponents by 43 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (forearm), Omar Narvaez: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (forearm), Miguel Sanchez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jace Peterson: 10-Day IL (left elbow), Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (flexor), Alex Jackson: 10-Day IL (finger), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Andrew Heaney: day-to-day (arm), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (back), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Edwin Rios: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press