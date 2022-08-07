Angels face the Mariners with 2-1 series lead

Los Angeles Angels (46-62, fourth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (58-51, second in the AL West)

Seattle; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Tucker Davidson (1-2, 6.46 ERA, 1.83 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Mariners: Marco Gonzales (6-11, 3.95 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -163, Angels +140; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels take a 2-1 lead into the next game of the series against the Seattle Mariners.

Seattle is 28-25 at home and 58-51 overall. The Mariners have gone 25-14 in games decided by one run.

Los Angeles has a 22-30 record in road games and a 46-62 record overall. The Angels have a 15-44 record in games when they have given up a home run.

Sunday’s game is the 12th time these teams square off this season. The Angels have a 7-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.P. Crawford has 19 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 27 RBI while hitting .259 for the Mariners. Adam Frazier is 11-for-35 with a double over the past 10 games.

Jared Walsh has 18 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 42 RBI for the Angels. Shohei Ohtani is 8-for-38 with a double, a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 4-6, .200 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Angels: 4-6, .213 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Julio Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (wrist), Dylan Moore: 10-Day IL (back), Diego Castillo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ken Giles: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Trammell: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Evan White: 60-Day IL (hernia), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Angels: Michael Lorenzen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Duffy: 60-Day IL (back), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (back), Archie Bradley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press