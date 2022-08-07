Giants try to secure 2-game series win against the Athletics

San Francisco Giants (52-55, third in the NL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (41-67, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (9-5, 3.20 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 110 strikeouts); Athletics: Adrian Martinez (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -236, Athletics +195; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants and the Oakland Athletics meet on Sunday in the second game of a two-game series. The Giants won the first, 7-3.

Oakland is 41-67 overall and 17-35 in home games. The Athletics are 14-9 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

San Francisco is 52-55 overall and 23-28 on the road. Giants hitters have a collective .318 on-base percentage, the ninth-best percentage in the majors.

The teams square off Sunday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seth Brown leads the Athletics with 16 home runs while slugging .459. Elvis Andrus is 12-for-36 with three doubles, a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Wilmer Flores has 16 home runs, 37 walks and 56 RBI while hitting .251 for the Giants. Joey Bart is 9-for-26 with three home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 6-4, .240 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Giants: 4-6, .235 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Thairo Estrada: 7-Day IL (concussion), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mauricio Llovera: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zack Littell: 15-Day IL (oblique), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press