Clear
90.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Blue Jays put Springer on injured list with inflamed elbow

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Toronto Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield rounds third and scores from second base against the Minnesota Twins on a two-run single by George Springer during the eighth inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Blue Jays put Springer on injured list with inflamed elbow

Photo Icon View Photo

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays placed All-Star outfielder George Springer on the 10-day injured list with inflammation in his right elbow prior to their game at Minnesota on Saturday night.

Springer has been bothered by the elbow for much of the summer. He’s scheduled to receive an anti-inflammatory injection this weekend to aid the healing. Springer missed four of the previous five games with the injury, going 1 for 4 against the Twins on Thursday night.

Springer will be eligible to return Aug. 15. The four-time All-Star, who has been Toronto’s primary center fielder, is batting .251 with 18 home runs and 49 RBIs in 89 games. Entering play on Saturday, he was tied for 10th in the AL with 59 runs.

The 32-year-old is in the second season of a $150 million, six-year deal. He played just 78 games last season due to quad and ankle injuries.

Infielder Otto Lopez was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo to take Springer’s roster spot, and Whit Merrifield played center field against the Twins. The Blue Jays also optioned right-handed reliever Trent Thornton to Triple-A to make room for right-hander Mitch White, who was recalled to start the game in Minnesota in his Blue Jays debut.

___

More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_MLB

what are the best online payday loans online payday loans
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
what are the best online payday loans online payday loans
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 