Angels bring 3-game road win streak into matchup with the Mariners

Los Angeles Angels (45-61, fourth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (57-50, second in the AL West)

Seattle; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: TBD; Mariners: George Kirby (2-3, 3.56 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 73 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -197, Angels +165; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels hit the road against the Seattle Mariners looking to continue a three-game road winning streak.

Seattle has a 57-50 record overall and a 27-24 record at home. The Mariners have gone 23-6 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Los Angeles is 21-29 in road games and 45-61 overall. The Angels have a 7-18 record in games decided by one run.

The teams meet Saturday for the 10th time this season. The Angels are up 6-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ty France has 19 doubles, 13 home runs and 54 RBI for the Mariners. Eugenio Suarez is 7-for-36 with two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani leads the Angels with 24 home runs while slugging .504. Luis Rengifo is 15-for-41 with six doubles, a triple and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 5-5, .209 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Angels: 5-5, .223 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Julio Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (wrist), Dylan Moore: 10-Day IL (back), Diego Castillo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ken Giles: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Trammell: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Evan White: 60-Day IL (hernia), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (ankle), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Angels: Matt Duffy: 60-Day IL (back), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (back), Michael Lorenzen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Archie Bradley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press