Giants aim to stop road skid, play the Athletics

By AP News

San Francisco Giants (51-55, third in the NL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (41-66, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Saturday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Carlos Rodon (9-6, 3.00 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 158 strikeouts); Athletics: Adam Oller (1-4, 7.68 ERA, 1.73 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -203, Athletics +171; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants will try to break their seven-game road skid in a matchup with the Oakland Athletics.

Oakland has gone 17-34 in home games and 41-66 overall. The Athletics have a 27-9 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

San Francisco has a 51-55 record overall and a 22-28 record on the road. Giants hitters have a collective .391 slugging percentage to rank eighth in the NL.

Saturday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seth Brown leads Oakland with 16 home runs while slugging .459. Sean Murphy is 9-for-33 with three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Luis Gonzalez has 15 doubles, a triple and four home runs for the Giants. Wilmer Flores is 10-for-33 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 6-4, .245 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Giants: 3-7, .226 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Thairo Estrada: 7-Day IL (concussion), Joey Bart: day-to-day (groin), Joc Pederson: 7-Day IL (concussion), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mauricio Llovera: 60-Day IL (hip), Brandon Crawford: 10-Day IL (right knee), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zack Littell: 15-Day IL (oblique), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

