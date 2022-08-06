Cloudy
Astros manager Dusty Baker tests positive for COVID-19

By AP News
Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker Jr. walks toward the dugout after making a pitching change during the seventh inning of his team's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker tested positive for COVID-19 prior to Friday night’s game against the Cleveland Guardians.

Baker held his usual pregame availability with the media about two hours before the 7:10 p.m. game. The announcement of the positive test came after the game started.

Baker, 73, is in his third season as Houston’s manager. Bench coach Joe Espada filled in for Baker against Cleveland.

The Astros (69-38) lead the AL West by 11 1/2 games over Seattle.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

