Clear
78.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Athletics bring road losing streak into matchup against the Angels

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Oakland Athletics (39-66, fifth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (44-59, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: James Kaprielian (2-5, 4.50 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Angels: Shohei Ohtani (9-6, 2.81 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 145 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -240, Athletics +200; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics hit the road against the Los Angeles Angels looking to break a three-game road losing streak.

Los Angeles has a 24-30 record at home and a 44-59 record overall. The Angels are 14-41 in games when they have given up a home run.

Oakland has a 39-66 record overall and a 22-32 record in road games. The Athletics have gone 8-17 in games decided by one run.

Wednesday’s game is the ninth time these teams meet this season. The Angels are ahead 6-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ohtani has 17 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs and 62 RBI for the Angels. Taylor Ward is 7-for-34 with a home run and an RBI over the past 10 games.

Seth Brown has 18 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 44 RBI for the Athletics. Stephen Piscotty is 8-for-30 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 5-5, .229 batting average, 3.27 ERA, even run differential

Athletics: 6-4, .247 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Angels: Matt Duffy: 60-Day IL (back), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (back), Michael Lorenzen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Archie Bradley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Athletics: Jed Lowrie: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

what are the best online payday loans online payday loans
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
what are the best online payday loans online payday loans
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 