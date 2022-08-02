Dodgers play the Giants leading series 1-0

Los Angeles Dodgers (69-33, first in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (51-52, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tyler Anderson (11-1, 2.61 ERA, .98 WHIP, 91 strikeouts); Giants: Alex Wood (7-8, 4.11 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 99 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -147, Giants +125; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers meet the San Francisco Giants with a 1-0 series lead.

San Francisco has a 29-24 record at home and a 51-52 record overall. The Giants have the eighth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .393.

Los Angeles is 69-33 overall and 34-18 on the road. The Dodgers have a 27-7 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams square off Tuesday for the 11th time this season. The Dodgers are up 7-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Mookie Betts has 19 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 52 RBI for the Dodgers. Trea Turner is 14-for-42 with four doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 3-7, .213 batting average, 4.98 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .279 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Thairo Estrada: 7-Day IL (concussion), Joc Pederson: 7-Day IL (concussion), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Mauricio Llovera: 60-Day IL (hip), Brandon Crawford: 10-Day IL (right knee), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zack Littell: 15-Day IL (oblique), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle), Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (oblique), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Justin Turner: day-to-day (abdomen), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (foot), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Edwin Rios: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press