Cloudy
81.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Padres take on the Rockies in first of 5-game series

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Colorado Rockies (46-57, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (57-46, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (3-5, 4.90 ERA, 1.74 WHIP, 43 strikeouts); Padres: Mike Clevinger (2-3, 3.38 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -214, Rockies +176; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres host the Colorado Rockies to begin a five-game series.

San Diego is 57-46 overall and 27-22 in home games. The Padres are 37-18 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Colorado has a 16-30 record in road games and a 46-57 record overall. Rockies hitters have a collective .325 on-base percentage, the third-ranked percentage in the NL.

Monday’s game is the 12th time these teams square off this season. The Rockies have an 8-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado has 20 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 57 RBI for the Padres. Jurickson Profar is 11-for-38 with a double, three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

C.J. Cron leads Colorado with 22 home runs while slugging .516. Charlie Blackmon is 8-for-37 with two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .226 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored by one run

Rockies: 3-7, .249 batting average, 5.04 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Padres: MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (elbow), Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (knee), Craig Stammen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (knee), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist)

Rockies: Kris Bryant: day-to-day (foot), Antonio Senzatela: day-to-day (leg), Jhoulys Chacin: 15-Day IL (toe), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

what are the best online payday loans online payday loans
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
what are the best online payday loans online payday loans
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 