Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Angels meet in game 4 of series

Texas Rangers (45-55, third in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (43-58, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Dane Dunning (1-6, 4.38 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 89 strikeouts); Angels: Reid Detmers (3-3, 3.84 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 63 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -123, Rangers +104; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers meet the Los Angeles Angels with a 2-1 series lead.

Los Angeles has a 43-58 record overall and a 23-29 record at home. The Angels have a 6-17 record in games decided by one run.

Texas has a 24-29 record on the road and a 45-55 record overall. The Rangers have a 31-11 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The matchup Sunday is the 13th meeting between these teams this season. The Rangers hold a 7-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Ward has 11 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 35 RBI while hitting .273 for the Angels. Luis Rengifo is 15-for-39 with four doubles and a triple over the past 10 games.

Corey Seager has 23 home runs, 39 walks and 54 RBI while hitting .249 for the Rangers. Adolis Garcia is 14-for-41 with four doubles, three home runs and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .216 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Rangers: 4-6, .252 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Angels: Phil Gosselin: day-to-day (head), Matt Duffy: 60-Day IL (back), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (back), Michael Lorenzen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Archie Bradley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jimmy Herget: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Rangers: Corey Seager: day-to-day (leg), Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (neck), Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (blister), Mitch Garver: 60-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press