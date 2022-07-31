Giants face the Cubs with 2-1 series lead

Chicago Cubs (41-59, third in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (50-51, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Sunday, 7:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Adrian Sampson (0-1, 3.43 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); Giants: Carlos Rodon (8-6, 3.18 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 148 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -191, Cubs +160; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants take a 2-1 advantage into the next game of the series against the Chicago Cubs.

San Francisco is 50-51 overall and 28-23 at home. The Giants are 32-8 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Chicago has gone 21-27 on the road and 41-59 overall. The Cubs have the eighth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .244.

Sunday’s game is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Ian Happ has 25 doubles, two triples and nine home runs for the Cubs. Seiya Suzuki is 11-for-43 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 2-8, .208 batting average, 5.31 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Cubs: 7-3, .257 batting average, 1.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Thairo Estrada: day-to-day (head), Joc Pederson: 7-Day IL (concussion), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Mauricio Llovera: 60-Day IL (hip), Brandon Crawford: 10-Day IL (right knee), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zack Littell: 15-Day IL (oblique), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle), Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (oblique), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Andrelton Simmons: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alec Mills: 15-Day IL (back), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (knee), Michael Hermosillo: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (groin), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press