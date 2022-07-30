Clear
Dodgers get RHP Chris Martin from Cubs for Zach McKinstry

By AP News

DENVER (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers bolstered their bullpen by acquiring right-hander Chris Martin from the Chicago Cubs for infielder-outfielder Zach McKinstry on Saturday.

The 36-year-old Martin won a World Series with the Atlanta Braves last season and pitched three times during an NL Championship Series victory over the Dodgers.

The 6-foot-8 reliever is 1-0 with a 4.31 ERA this season, striking out 40 batters with four walks in 31 1/3 innings. He’ll support a bullpen that’s currently without injured pitchers Brusdar Graterol, Blake Treinen, Tommy Kahnle, Victor González and Danny Duffy.

McKinstry is a 27-year-old utility player with a career .210 batting average and eight homers in 193 plate appearances. A 33rd-round draft pick in 2016, McKinstry has appeared in just four games since being activated off the injured list July 6 following a neck injury.

McKinstry has also played 48 games at Triple-A this season, where he hit .335 with four homers, 25 RBIs and a .904 OPS.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

