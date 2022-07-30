San Francisco Giants host the Chicago Cubs Saturday

Chicago Cubs (41-58, third in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (49-51, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Saturday, 9:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Drew Smyly (3-5, 3.93 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 43 strikeouts); Giants: Jakob Junis (4-2, 2.98 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 44 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -133, Cubs +113; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants face the Chicago Cubs on Saturday.

San Francisco has gone 27-23 at home and 49-51 overall. Giants hitters have a collective .395 slugging percentage to rank ninth in the NL.

Chicago is 41-58 overall and 21-26 in road games. The Cubs have a 21-44 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Saturday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Willson Contreras has 20 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 37 RBI while hitting .252 for the Cubs. Ian Happ is 13-for-42 with two doubles over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 2-8, .222 batting average, 5.42 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Cubs: 7-3, .244 batting average, 1.26 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Joc Pederson: 7-Day IL (concussion), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Mauricio Llovera: 60-Day IL (hip), Brandon Crawford: 10-Day IL (right knee), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zack Littell: 15-Day IL (oblique), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle), Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (oblique), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Andrelton Simmons: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alec Mills: 15-Day IL (back), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (knee), Michael Hermosillo: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (groin), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press