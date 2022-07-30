Angels host the Rangers on 5-game home slide

Texas Rangers (45-54, third in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (42-58, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 9:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Glenn Otto (4-7, 5.37 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 52 strikeouts); Angels: Chase Silseth (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -119, Rangers -100; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels look to stop their five-game home slide with a victory over the Texas Rangers.

Los Angeles has a 42-58 record overall and a 22-29 record at home. The Angels have the seventh-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.91.

Texas has a 45-54 record overall and a 24-28 record on the road. The Rangers are fourth in the AL with 124 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

The teams meet Saturday for the 12th time this season. The Rangers are ahead 7-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani has 21 home runs, 49 walks and 59 RBI while hitting .246 for the Angels. Luis Rengifo is 15-for-38 with four doubles, a triple and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Corey Seager leads the Rangers with 23 home runs while slugging .474. Adolis Garcia is 14-for-40 with four doubles, three home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 3-7, .202 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Rangers: 4-6, .249 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Angels: Matt Duffy: 60-Day IL (back), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (back), Michael Lorenzen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Archie Bradley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jimmy Herget: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Rangers: Corey Seager: day-to-day (leg), Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (neck), Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (blister), Mitch Garver: 60-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press