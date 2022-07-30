Dodgers try to extend road win streak in matchup with the Rockies

Los Angeles Dodgers (67-32, first in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (45-56, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (7-2, 2.49 ERA, .95 WHIP, 81 strikeouts); Rockies: Kyle Freeland (5-7, 4.64 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 76 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -233, Rockies +194; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers will try to keep a six-game road win streak alive when they visit the Colorado Rockies.

Colorado is 45-56 overall and 29-26 in home games. Rockies hitters have a collective .325 on-base percentage, the second-ranked percentage in the NL.

Los Angeles has a 32-17 record on the road and a 67-32 record overall. The Dodgers rank sixth in the majors with 128 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

The teams meet Saturday for the 12th time this season. The Dodgers lead the season series 7-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Cron has 22 home runs, 27 walks and 71 RBI while hitting .280 for the Rockies. Brendan Rodgers is 16-for-41 with three doubles and two RBI over the last 10 games.

Freddie Freeman has 33 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 65 RBI for the Dodgers. Trea Turner is 16-for-43 with five doubles, three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .249 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .271 batting average, 2.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 30 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela: day-to-day (leg), Jhoulys Chacin: 15-Day IL (toe), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Dodgers: Justin Turner: day-to-day (abdomen), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (foot), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Edwin Rios: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press