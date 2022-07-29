Rodgers leads Rockies against the Dodgers following 4-hit performance

Los Angeles Dodgers (66-32, first in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (45-55, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Friday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (9-6, 2.72 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 99 strikeouts); Rockies: Chad Kuhl (6-5, 4.48 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 69 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -226, Rockies +186; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies take on the Los Angeles Dodgers after Brendan Rodgers’ four-hit game on Thursday.

Colorado has a 45-55 record overall and a 29-25 record in home games. The Rockies have gone 29-16 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Los Angeles has a 31-17 record in road games and a 66-32 record overall. The Dodgers have the third-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .440.

Friday’s game is the 11th time these teams meet this season. The Dodgers hold a 6-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Cron has 21 doubles, two triples and 22 home runs for the Rockies. Rodgers is 17-for-42 with four doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Mookie Betts has 18 doubles, 23 home runs and 52 RBI for the Dodgers. Freddie Freeman is 12-for-34 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .274 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .275 batting average, 2.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 37 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela: day-to-day (leg), Jhoulys Chacin: 15-Day IL (toe), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Dodgers: Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (foot), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Edwin Rios: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press