White Sox take on the Athletics in first of 3-game series

Oakland Athletics (38-63, fifth in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (49-49, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: James Kaprielian (1-5, 4.74 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 49 strikeouts); White Sox: Lance Lynn (1-3, 6.43 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -204, Athletics +171; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox begin a three-game series at home against the Oakland Athletics on Friday.

Chicago is 49-49 overall and 21-27 at home. The White Sox have a 30-11 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Oakland is 21-29 on the road and 38-63 overall. The Athletics have a 25-15 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Sean Murphy has 11 home runs, 31 walks and 40 RBI while hitting .244 for the Athletics. Elvis Andrus is 10-for-32 with two doubles and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 6-4, .290 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Athletics: 7-3, .249 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Reynaldo Lopez: 15-Day IL (back), Joe Kelly: day-to-day (biceps), Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (illness), Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Jake Burger: 10-Day IL (hand), Vince Velasquez: 15-Day IL (finger), Kyle Crick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Athletics: Jed Lowrie: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Dany Jimenez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press