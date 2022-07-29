Angels bring home losing streak into matchup with the Rangers

Texas Rangers (44-54, third in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (42-57, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Martin Perez (8-2, 2.59 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 101 strikeouts); Angels: Patrick Sandoval (3-6, 3.43 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 91 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -114, Rangers -105; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels take on the Texas Rangers looking to end their four-game home losing streak.

Los Angeles has a 22-28 record at home and a 42-57 record overall. The Angels have the seventh-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.92.

Texas has gone 23-28 in road games and 44-54 overall. The Rangers rank fourth in the AL with 124 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

The teams match up Friday for the 11th time this season. The Rangers lead the season series 6-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Ward ranks third on the Angels with a .279 batting average, and has 11 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs, 39 walks and 35 RBI. Luis Rengifo is 14-for-38 with three RBI over the last 10 games.

Corey Seager has 12 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 54 RBI for the Rangers. Nate Lowe is 12-for-40 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 3-7, .211 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Rangers: 3-7, .241 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Angels: Matt Duffy: 60-Day IL (back), Jo Adell: day-to-day (arm), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (back), Michael Lorenzen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Archie Bradley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jimmy Herget: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Rangers: Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (neck), Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (blister), Mitch Garver: 60-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press