Rangers visit the Angels to open 4-game series

By AP News

Texas Rangers (43-54, third in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (42-56, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Thursday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Spencer Howard (1-2, 7.11 ERA, 1.78 WHIP, 21 strikeouts); Angels: Shohei Ohtani (9-5, 2.80 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 134 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -229, Rangers +189; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels begin a four-game series at home against the Texas Rangers on Thursday.

Los Angeles has a 42-56 record overall and a 22-27 record in home games. The Angels have a 25-11 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Texas is 22-28 in road games and 43-54 overall. The Rangers have a 4-23 record in games decided by one run.

The teams play Thursday for the 10th time this season. The Rangers lead the season series 5-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Ward is third on the Angels with a .283 batting average, and has 11 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs, 39 walks and 35 RBI. Luis Rengifo is 14-for-39 with five RBI over the past 10 games.

Adolis Garcia has 19 doubles, four triples and 18 home runs for the Rangers. Nate Lowe is 11-for-40 with four doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .229 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Rangers: 2-8, .231 batting average, 4.29 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Angels: Jo Adell: day-to-day (arm), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (back), Michael Lorenzen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Archie Bradley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Duffy: 10-Day IL (back), Jimmy Herget: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), David Fletcher: 60-Day IL (hip), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Rangers: Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (neck), Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (blister), Mitch Garver: 60-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

