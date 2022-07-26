Royals host the Angels, try to extend home win streak

Los Angeles Angels (40-56, fourth in the AL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (39-57, fourth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jose Suarez (1-4, 5.60 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 45 strikeouts); Royals: Angel Zerpa (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -122, Angels +103; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals, on a three-game home winning streak, host the Los Angeles Angels.

Kansas City is 39-57 overall and 22-28 in home games. The Royals are 30-11 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Los Angeles is 18-29 in road games and 40-56 overall. The Angels have the ninth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 4.02.

Tuesday’s game is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The Royals are up 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Whit Merrifield has 21 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 38 RBI for the Royals. Bobby Witt Jr. is 10-for-35 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani has 16 doubles, two triples and 20 home runs while hitting .250 for the Angels. Brandon Marsh is 5-for-27 with two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 5-5, .292 batting average, 3.17 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Angels: 2-8, .207 batting average, 5.28 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Bobby Witt Jr.: day-to-day (hamstring), Edward Olivares: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (blister), Jon Heasley: 15-Day IL (shoudler), Salvador Perez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Angels: Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (back), Michael Lorenzen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Archie Bradley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Duffy: 10-Day IL (back), Jimmy Herget: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), David Fletcher: 60-Day IL (hip), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press