Nationals play the Dodgers leading series 1-0

Washington Nationals (33-65, fifth in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (64-31, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Josiah Gray (7-6, 4.40 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 106 strikeouts); Dodgers: Mitch White (0-2, 3.78 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -251, Nationals +206; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Los Angeles has a 64-31 record overall and a 34-14 record at home. The Dodgers have the second-ranked team batting average in the NL at .256.

Washington has an 18-29 record on the road and a 33-65 record overall. Nationals hitters have a collective .315 on-base percentage, the eighth-ranked percentage in the NL.

The matchup Tuesday is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman ranks second on the Dodgers with a .322 batting average, and has 32 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 46 walks and 62 RBI. Trea Turner is 15-for-43 with four home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Juan Soto has 17 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 45 RBI for the Nationals. Victor Robles is 7-for-27 with two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 8-2, .275 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

Nationals: 3-7, .226 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Justin Turner: day-to-day (abdomen), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (foot), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Andrew Heaney: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Rios: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Tyler Clippard: 15-Day IL (groin), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Tetreault: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Reed Garrett: 15-Day IL (biceps), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan Lee: 15-Day IL (flexor), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press