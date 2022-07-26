Athletics play the Astros leading series 1-0

Houston Astros (64-33, first in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (36-63, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Luis Garcia (8-5, 3.56 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 100 strikeouts); Athletics: Frankie Montas (3-9, 3.07 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 105 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -171, Athletics +146; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics play the Houston Astros, leading the series 1-0.

Oakland is 15-34 at home and 36-63 overall. The Athletics have gone 23-15 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Houston has a 34-19 record on the road and a 64-33 record overall. The Astros have a 28-7 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams meet Tuesday for the 11th time this season. The Astros are ahead 6-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Murphy has 24 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 40 RBI for the Athletics. Ramon Laureano is 7-for-39 with two doubles, three home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros with 42 extra base hits (12 doubles, two triples and 28 home runs). Jeremy Pena is 12-for-41 with two doubles, three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 6-4, .242 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored by one run

Astros: 7-3, .234 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Jed Lowrie: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Dany Jimenez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Astros: Jason Castro: 10-Day IL (knee), Blake Taylor: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Brantley: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (forearm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press