Royals take on the Angels in first of 3-game series

Los Angeles Angels (40-55, fourth in the AL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (38-57, fourth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Monday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Noah Syndergaard (5-7, 4.00 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 58 strikeouts); Royals: Zack Greinke (3-6, 4.64 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 42 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -112, Angels -108; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals host the Los Angeles Angels on Monday to begin a three-game series.

Kansas City is 21-28 in home games and 38-57 overall. The Royals have a 29-11 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Los Angeles is 40-55 overall and 18-28 in road games. The Angels are 32-7 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The matchup Monday is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Witt Jr. has 14 home runs, 20 walks and 51 RBI while hitting .255 for the Royals. Nicky Lopez is 14-for-36 with a double, a triple and two RBI over the past 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani has 15 doubles, two triples and 20 home runs for the Angels. Luis Rengifo is 14-for-38 with three doubles over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 5-5, .297 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored by two runs

Angels: 2-8, .208 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Bobby Witt Jr.: day-to-day (hamstring), Edward Olivares: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (blister), Jon Heasley: 15-Day IL (shoudler), Salvador Perez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Angels: Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (back), Michael Lorenzen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Archie Bradley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Duffy: 10-Day IL (back), Jimmy Herget: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), David Fletcher: 60-Day IL (hip), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press