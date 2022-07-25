Tigers begin 3-game series at home against the Padres

San Diego Padres (54-43, second in the NL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (38-58, fifth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Sean Manaea (5-4, 4.11 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 100 strikeouts); Tigers: Drew Hutchison (1-4, 4.46 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -161, Tigers +138; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers open a three-game series at home against the San Diego Padres on Monday.

Detroit has a 22-26 record at home and a 38-58 record overall. The Tigers have an 18-4 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

San Diego has gone 29-22 in road games and 54-43 overall. The Padres have the eighth-best team ERA in baseball at 3.75.

Monday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Schoop has 15 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 25 RBI while hitting .209 for the Tigers. Harold Castro is 10-for-25 with four doubles over the past 10 games.

Manny Machado has 20 doubles, a triple and 16 home runs while hitting .303 for the Padres. Jake Cronenworth is 10-for-36 with two doubles, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, .212 batting average, 5.79 ERA, outscored by 32 runs

Padres: 5-5, .258 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Rony Garcia: day-to-day (biceps), Javier Baez: day-to-day (arm), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Beau Brieske: 15-Day IL (forearm), Wily Peralta: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Manning: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (achilles ), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: C.J. Abrams: day-to-day (biceps), Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (knee), Craig Stammen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (knee), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press