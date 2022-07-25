Giants head into matchup against the Diamondbacks on losing streak

San Francisco Giants (48-47, third in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (42-53, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Jakob Junis (4-1, 3.06 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 42 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Tyler Gilbert (0-3, 5.34 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -129, Diamondbacks +110; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants look to end their four-game skid with a victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Arizona is 42-53 overall and 24-27 in home games. The Diamondbacks are 27-11 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

San Francisco is 48-47 overall and 22-25 in road games. The Giants have the ninth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.94.

Monday’s game is the seventh meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Walker has 12 doubles, a triple and 22 home runs for the Diamondbacks. Ketel Marte is 11-for-35 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Thairo Estrada has a .260 batting average to rank fourth on the Giants, and has 15 doubles, a triple and nine home runs. Austin Slater is 12-for-33 with an RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 4-6, .249 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored by two runs

Giants: 5-5, .238 batting average, 3.21 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Giants: Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Mauricio Llovera: 60-Day IL (hip), Brandon Crawford: 10-Day IL (right knee), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zack Littell: 15-Day IL (oblique), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle), Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (oblique), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press