Angels look to break 6-game road slide, play the Braves

By AP News

Los Angeles Angels (39-55, fourth in the AL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (58-38, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Reid Detmers (2-3, 4.11 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 57 strikeouts); Braves: Ian Anderson (8-5, 4.79 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 79 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -209, Angels +176; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels will look to end their six-game road losing streak in a matchup with the Atlanta Braves.

Atlanta has a 58-38 record overall and a 33-20 record in home games. The Braves have a 46-15 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Los Angeles has a 17-28 record on the road and a 39-55 record overall. The Angels have a 31-7 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dansby Swanson has 20 doubles, a triple and 15 home runs for the Braves. Austin Riley is 17-for-43 with two doubles and six home runs over the last 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani has 15 doubles, two triples and 20 home runs for the Angels. Luis Rengifo is 13-for-38 with three doubles and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, .238 batting average, 3.42 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Angels: 1-9, .206 batting average, 5.34 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Adam Duvall: day-to-day (left wrist), Robinson Cano: day-to-day (head), Darren O’Day: 15-Day IL (calf), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (back), Michael Lorenzen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Archie Bradley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Duffy: 10-Day IL (back), Jimmy Herget: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), David Fletcher: 60-Day IL (hip), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

