Mets host the Padres on home losing streak

By AP News

San Diego Padres (54-42, second in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (58-37, first in the NL East)

New York; Sunday, 7:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Joe Musgrove (8-2, 2.42 ERA, .97 WHIP, 102 strikeouts); Mets: Carlos Carrasco (10-4, 4.27 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 100 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -119, Padres -100; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets take on the San Diego Padres looking to end a three-game home skid.

New York has gone 28-17 at home and 58-37 overall. The Mets have a 24-9 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

San Diego has a 54-42 record overall and a 29-21 record in road games. Padres pitchers have a collective 3.71 ERA, which ranks eighth in the majors.

Sunday’s game is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Padres are up 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso has 24 home runs, 34 walks and 78 RBI while hitting .271 for the Mets. Francisco Lindor is 12-for-42 with a double, a triple, a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Manny Machado has 16 home runs, 38 walks and 53 RBI while hitting .298 for the Padres. Jake Cronenworth is 9-for-36 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .211 batting average, 1.86 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Padres: 5-5, .241 batting average, 5.17 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Dominic Smith: 10-Day IL (ankle), James McCann: 10-Day IL (oblique), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor May: 60-Day IL (tricep), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: C.J. Abrams: day-to-day (biceps), Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (knee), Craig Stammen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (knee), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

