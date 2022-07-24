Dodgers play the Giants on home winning streak

San Francisco Giants (48-46, third in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (63-30, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Alex Cobb (3-4, 4.48 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 68 strikeouts); Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (7-2, 2.13 ERA, .91 WHIP, 75 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -212, Giants +177; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers, on a 10-game home winning streak, host the San Francisco Giants.

Los Angeles is 63-30 overall and 33-13 in home games. The Dodgers have a 25-6 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

San Francisco has a 48-46 record overall and a 22-24 record on the road. The Giants have a 29-12 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Sunday’s game is the ninth time these teams square off this season. The Dodgers hold a 5-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman has 31 doubles, two triples and 15 home runs for the Dodgers. Trea Turner is 15-for-43 with two doubles, four home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Joc Pederson leads the Giants with 17 home runs while slugging .508. Austin Slater is 12-for-29 with three doubles and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 9-1, .284 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

Giants: 5-5, .242 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Justin Turner: day-to-day (abdomen), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (foot), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Andrew Heaney: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Rios: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Evan Longoria: day-to-day (hamstring), Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Mauricio Llovera: 60-Day IL (hip), Brandon Crawford: 10-Day IL (right knee), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zack Littell: 15-Day IL (oblique), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle), Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (oblique), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press