Rangers visit the Athletics for season opener

Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics

Oakland, California; Saturday, 9:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Taylor Hearn (4-6, 5.78 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 62 strikeouts); Athletics: James Kaprielian (1-5, 5.09 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 45 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -127, Athletics +106; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics open the season at home against the Texas Rangers.

Oakland went 86-76 overall and 43-38 at home a season ago. The Athletics pitching staff had a collective 4.02 ERA last season while averaging 8.4 strikeouts and 2.8 walks per nine innings.

Texas went 60-102 overall and 24-57 in road games a season ago. The Rangers scored 3.9 runs per game while giving up five in the 2021 season.

INJURIES: Athletics: Jed Lowrie: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jonah Bride: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Dany Jimenez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (neck), Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (blister), Dane Dunning: 15-Day IL (ankle), Mitch Garver: 60-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press