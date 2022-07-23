Clear
Braves and Angels square off in season opener

By AP News

Los Angeles Angels vs. Atlanta Braves

Atlanta; Saturday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Patrick Sandoval (3-5, 3.00 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 87 strikeouts); Braves: Kyle Wright (11-4, 2.95 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 107 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -200, Angels +169; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves host the Los Angeles Angels for the season opener.

Atlanta had an 88-73 record overall and a 42-38 record at home last season. The Braves slugged .435 with a .319 on-base percentage as a team in the 2021 season.

Los Angeles had a 77-85 record overall and a 38-43 record on the road last season. The Angels scored 4.5 runs per game while allowing five in the 2021 season.

INJURIES: Braves: Robinson Cano: day-to-day (head), Darren O’Day: 15-Day IL (calf), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (back), Michael Lorenzen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Archie Bradley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Duffy: 10-Day IL (back), Jimmy Herget: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), David Fletcher: 60-Day IL (hip), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

