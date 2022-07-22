Clear
Wasserman buys Jet Sports in baseball agent consolidation

By AP News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Wasserman Media Group, whose baseball division is headed by Joel Wolfe, acquired Jet Sports, the agency headed by B.B. Abbott, in a consolidation in the representation industry.

Jet’s clients include Byron Buxton, Matt Olson, Chris Sale, Zack Wheeler, Charlie Morton and Corey Kluber.

Abbott becomes an executive vice president and managing executive, Wasserman said Friday. He joins Wasseman’s baseball division along with agents Andrew Lowenthal, Al Goetz, Hank Sargent, Alex Ott, Tyler Pastornicky and Blaise Salter.

Wolfe also is a Wasserman executive vice president and managing executive. Wasseman’s existing clients included Giancarlo Stanton, Nolan Arenado, Yu Darvish, DJ LeMahieu, Trevor Story, José Berríos and Javy Báez.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport

