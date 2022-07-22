Clear
72.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Mets start 3-game series at home against the Padres

Sponsored by:
By AP News

San Diego Padres (52-42, second in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (58-35, first in the NL East)

New York; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Yu Darvish (8-4, 3.41 ERA, .99 WHIP, 100 strikeouts); Mets: Max Scherzer (6-1, 2.22 ERA, .88 WHIP, 90 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -182, Padres +155; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets host the San Diego Padres to begin a three-game series.

New York is 58-35 overall and 28-15 in home games. The Mets have the sixth-best team ERA in the majors at 3.64.

San Diego has gone 27-21 on the road and 52-42 overall. Padres hitters are batting a collective .240, which ranks ninth in the NL.

Friday’s game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso has 15 doubles and 24 home runs for the Mets. Francisco Lindor is 13-for-43 with a double, a triple, three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Manny Machado has a .303 batting average to lead the Padres, and has 19 doubles, a triple and 15 home runs. Jake Cronenworth is 10-for-37 with two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .205 batting average, 2.13 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Padres: 4-6, .242 batting average, 5.59 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Dominic Smith: 10-Day IL (ankle), James McCann: 10-Day IL (oblique), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor May: 60-Day IL (tricep), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (knee), Craig Stammen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (knee), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

what are the best online payday loans online payday loans
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
what are the best online payday loans online payday loans
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 