Astros and Athletics play to determine series winner

By AP News

Oakland Athletics (31-61, fifth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (59-31, first in the AL West)

Houston; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Adam Oller (0-0); Astros: Jake Odorizzi (4-2, 3.37 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros and Oakland Athletics play on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Houston is 59-31 overall and 28-13 in home games. The Astros have the fourth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .420.

Oakland has a 31-61 record overall and a 20-29 record in road games. The Athletics have a 22-9 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Sunday’s game is the ninth time these teams meet this season. The Astros are ahead 6-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Bregman has 20 doubles, 11 home runs and 46 RBI while hitting .240 for the Astros. Yuli Gurriel is 9-for-29 with a double over the last 10 games.

Elvis Andrus has six home runs, 26 walks and 25 RBI while hitting .224 for the Athletics. Sean Murphy is 12-for-35 with five doubles and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 6-4, .220 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Athletics: 4-6, .201 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Astros: Yordan Alvarez: 10-Day IL (hand), Jason Castro: 10-Day IL (knee), Blake Taylor: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Brantley: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat), Parker Mushinski: 15-Day IL (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Athletics: Stephen Piscotty: day-to-day (wrist), Frankie Montas: day-to-day (shoulder), Jed Lowrie: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jonah Bride: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Dany Jimenez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

