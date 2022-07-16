Clear
Dodgers take on the Angels after Smith’s 4-hit game

By AP News

Los Angeles Dodgers (59-30, first in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (39-52, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 10:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (7-6, 3.01 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 86 strikeouts); Angels: Jose Suarez (1-3, 4.79 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 39 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -193, Angels +162; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Los Angeles Angels after Will Smith’s four-hit game on Friday.

Los Angeles has a 22-26 record at home and a 39-52 record overall. The Angels are 26-16 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Los Angeles has a 59-30 record overall and a 29-17 record on the road. Dodgers hitters have a collective .334 on-base percentage, the top percentage in MLB play.

Saturday’s game is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani has 15 doubles, two triples and 19 home runs for the Angels. Luis Rengifo is 12-for-39 with two doubles over the last 10 games.

Freddie Freeman has 30 doubles, two triples and 12 home runs for the Dodgers. Smith is 14-for-34 with three doubles, a triple and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 2-8, .203 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Dodgers: 9-1, .282 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Mike Trout: day-to-day (back), Michael Lorenzen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Archie Bradley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Duffy: 10-Day IL (back), Jimmy Herget: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), David Fletcher: 60-Day IL (hip), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Dodgers: Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (foot), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Andrew Heaney: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Rios: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

