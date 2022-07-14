Clear
Cardinals and Dodgers meet in series rubber match

By AP News

Los Angeles Dodgers (57-30, first in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (48-43, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Thursday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tyler Anderson (9-1, 3.15 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 77 strikeouts); Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (6-5, 4.00 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -157, Cardinals +132; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the St. Louis Cardinals and the Los Angeles Dodgers are looking for a series win with a victory on Thursday.

St. Louis has a 48-43 record overall and a 27-19 record at home. Cardinals hitters have a collective .318 on-base percentage, the sixth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Los Angeles is 57-30 overall and 27-17 in road games. Dodgers hitters are batting a collective .254, the fourth-best team batting average in MLB play.

The teams match up Thursday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt has 28 doubles and 19 home runs for the Cardinals. Nolan Arenado is 10-for-31 with a home run over the last 10 games.

Freddie Freeman has 29 doubles, two triples and 12 home runs for the Dodgers. Justin Turner is 13-for-33 with a double, a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, .235 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .274 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brendan Donovan: day-to-day (illness), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (foot), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yadier Molina: 10-Day IL (knee), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Dodgers: Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (foot), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Andrew Heaney: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Rios: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

