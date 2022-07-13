Giants and Diamondbacks square off with series tied 1-1

Arizona Diamondbacks (39-49, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (44-42, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 3:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (0-0); Giants: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -227, Diamondbacks +186; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the San Francisco Giants and the Arizona Diamondbacks are looking for a series win with a victory on Wednesday.

San Francisco is 22-21 in home games and 44-42 overall. The Giants have the seventh-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .321.

Arizona has a 17-23 record in road games and a 39-49 record overall. The Diamondbacks have a 28-16 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The matchup Wednesday is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Diamondbacks hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joc Pederson leads San Francisco with 17 home runs while slugging .529. Wilmer Flores is 11-for-35 with three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Ketel Marte is sixth on the Diamondbacks with a .265 batting average, and has 26 doubles, a triple, six home runs, 39 walks and 27 RBI. Josh Rojas is 15-for-36 with a home run and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .232 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Diamondbacks: 4-6, .266 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Giants: Zack Littell: 15-Day IL (oblique), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jose Alvarez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (oblique), Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jakob Junis: 15-Day IL (groin), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Ian Kennedy: 15-Day IL (calf), Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press