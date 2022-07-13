Murphy leads Athletics against the Rangers after 4-hit outing

Oakland Athletics (30-59, fifth in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (40-45, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Paul Blackburn (6-4, 3.36 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 73 strikeouts); Rangers: Jon Gray (5-4, 4.03 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 91 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -193, Athletics +163; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics take on the Texas Rangers after Sean Murphy had four hits against the Rangers on Tuesday.

Texas is 40-45 overall and 20-22 at home. Rangers hitters have a collective .402 slugging percentage to rank 10th in the majors.

Oakland is 30-59 overall and 19-27 in road games. The Athletics have a 6-16 record in games decided by one run.

The teams square off Wednesday for the 10th time this season. The Rangers lead the season series 6-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Seager is second on the Rangers with 31 extra base hits (10 doubles and 21 home runs). Marcus Semien is 11-for-43 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Murphy has nine home runs, 22 walks and 36 RBI while hitting .240 for the Athletics. Ramon Laureano is 9-for-37 with three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-6, .253 batting average, 5.34 ERA, outscored by five runs

Athletics: 4-6, .193 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Rangers: Dane Dunning: 15-Day IL (ankle), Mitch Garver: 60-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Stephen Piscotty: day-to-day (wrist), Frankie Montas: day-to-day (shoulder), Jed Lowrie: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jonah Bride: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Dany Jimenez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press