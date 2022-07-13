Freeman leads Dodgers against the Cardinals after 4-hit game

Los Angeles Dodgers (56-30, first in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (48-42, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (11-0, 1.62 ERA, .80 WHIP, 80 strikeouts); Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (6-7, 3.15 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 84 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -152, Cardinals +129; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the St. Louis Cardinals after Freddie Freeman had four hits against the Cardinals on Tuesday.

St. Louis has a 48-42 record overall and a 27-18 record at home. The Cardinals have a 35-7 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Los Angeles has a 26-17 record on the road and a 56-30 record overall. The Dodgers have the second-best team ERA in the majors at 3.01.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tommy Edman has 13 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 33 RBI for the Cardinals. Albert Pujols is 7-for-17 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Freeman has 28 doubles, two triples and 12 home runs for the Dodgers. Justin Turner is 14-for-32 with two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, .224 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .267 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brendan Donovan: day-to-day (illness), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (foot), Drew VerHagen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yadier Molina: 10-Day IL (knee), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Dodgers: Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (foot), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Andrew Heaney: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Rios: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press