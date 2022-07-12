Clear
79 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Angels look to end 4-game slide, take on the Astros

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Houston Astros (56-29, first in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (38-49, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Luis Garcia (7-5, 3.70 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 87 strikeouts); Angels: Noah Syndergaard (5-7, 3.84 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -128, Angels +108; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels look to end a four-game slide when they take on the Houston Astros.

Los Angeles has a 21-23 record at home and a 38-49 record overall. The Angels have hit 103 total home runs to rank 10th in MLB play.

Houston has a 56-29 record overall and a 29-17 record in road games. The Astros have gone 31-3 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams match up Tuesday for the 11th time this season. The Astros lead the season series 7-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Trout has a .268 batting average to lead the Angels, and has 17 doubles, two triples and 24 home runs. Luis Rengifo is 12-for-38 with two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 2-8, .179 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Astros: 8-2, .282 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Michael Lorenzen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Archie Bradley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Duffy: 10-Day IL (back), Jimmy Herget: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (tricep), David Fletcher: 60-Day IL (hip), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Astros: Yordan Alvarez: 10-Day IL (hand), Jason Castro: 10-Day IL (knee), Blake Taylor: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Brantley: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat), Parker Mushinski: 15-Day IL (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (forearm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

loans for bad credit quick loans payday loans near me payday loans online
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
loans for bad credit quick loans payday loans near me payday loans online
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 