Padres face the Rockies with 1-0 series lead

By AP News

San Diego Padres (50-38, second in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (38-49, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Tuesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Mike Clevinger (2-1, 3.34 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 36 strikeouts); Rockies: Austin Gomber (4-7, 6.46 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 59 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -138, Rockies +117; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres take a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the Colorado Rockies.

Colorado is 23-22 at home and 38-49 overall. Rockies hitters have a collective .401 slugging percentage to rank fifth in the NL.

San Diego has a 50-38 record overall and a 27-18 record in road games. The Padres are 16-9 in games decided by one run.

The matchup Tuesday is the ninth meeting between these teams this season. The Rockies have a 5-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brendan Rodgers has 18 doubles, two triples and eight home runs for the Rockies. Kris Bryant is 12-for-31 with three doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Manny Machado leads the Padres with 35 extra base hits (19 doubles, a triple and 15 home runs). Trent Grisham is 7-for-32 with two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 5-5, .234 batting average, 5.13 ERA, outscored by six runs

Padres: 4-6, .221 batting average, 5.06 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Sean Bouchard: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Padres: Craig Stammen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jurickson Profar: 7-Day IL (concussion), Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Adrian Morejon: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Robert Suarez: 15-Day IL (knee), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (knee), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

