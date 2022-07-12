Clear
Athletics aim to break road skid, face the Rangers

By AP News

Oakland Athletics (29-59, fifth in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (40-44, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: James Kaprielian (1-5, 5.06 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 41 strikeouts); Rangers: Glenn Otto (4-5, 5.26 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -169, Athletics +144; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics hit the road against the Texas Rangers looking to end a three-game road slide.

Texas has a 40-44 record overall and a 20-21 record in home games. The Rangers have the sixth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .401.

Oakland is 29-59 overall and 18-27 in road games. The Athletics are 20-8 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The matchup Tuesday is the ninth time these teams match up this season. The Rangers have a 6-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Seager leads Texas with 20 home runs while slugging .463. Marcus Semien is 11-for-41 with three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Elvis Andrus has 20 doubles and six home runs for the Athletics. Sean Murphy is 11-for-34 with three doubles, a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-6, .254 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Athletics: 4-6, .195 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Dane Dunning: 15-Day IL (ankle), Mitch Garver: 60-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Frankie Montas: day-to-day (shoulder), Jed Lowrie: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jonah Bride: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Dany Jimenez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

