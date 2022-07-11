Rockies start 4-game series with the Padres

San Diego Padres (49-38, second in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (38-48, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Monday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Sean Manaea (3-4, 4.18 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 92 strikeouts); Rockies: Jose Urena (0-0, 2.51 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, five strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -145, Rockies +123; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies host the San Diego Padres to begin a four-game series.

Colorado is 38-48 overall and 23-21 in home games. Rockies hitters are batting a collective .258, the second-best team batting average in MLB play.

San Diego is 49-38 overall and 26-18 in road games. The Padres have the seventh-best team ERA in the majors at 3.64.

Monday’s game is the eighth time these teams square off this season. The Rockies have a 5-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Cron leads the Rockies with 20 home runs while slugging .551. Kris Bryant is 13-for-35 with three doubles, four home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Manny Machado has 19 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 50 RBI for the Padres. Trent Grisham is 8-for-34 with two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 5-5, .225 batting average, 5.44 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Padres: 3-7, .213 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Jose Iglesias: day-to-day (head), C.J. Cron: day-to-day (wrist), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Sean Bouchard: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Padres: Craig Stammen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jurickson Profar: 7-Day IL (concussion), Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Adrian Morejon: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Robert Suarez: 15-Day IL (knee), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (knee), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press