Flores leads Giants against the Diamondbacks after 4-hit game

By AP News

Arizona Diamondbacks (38-48, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (43-41, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Monday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (7-5, 3.42 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 80 strikeouts); Giants: Alex Cobb (3-3, 5.05 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 59 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -164, Diamondbacks +140; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants take on the Arizona Diamondbacks after Wilmer Flores had four hits against the Padres on Sunday.

San Francisco has a 43-41 record overall and a 21-20 record at home. The Giants have a 27-6 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Arizona has a 38-48 record overall and a 16-22 record in road games. The Diamondbacks are 24-9 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Monday’s game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Flores has 14 doubles and 12 home runs for the Giants. Darin Ruf is 5-for-21 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Christian Walker has 12 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 43 RBI for the Diamondbacks. Ketel Marte is 8-for-29 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 3-7, .205 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Diamondbacks: 4-6, .270 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Zack Littell: 15-Day IL (oblique), Brandon Belt: day-to-day (knee), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jose Alvarez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (oblique), Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jakob Junis: 15-Day IL (groin), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Ian Kennedy: 15-Day IL (calf), Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

