Orioles try to keep home win streak alive, host the Angels

By AP News

Los Angeles Angels (38-48, fourth in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (42-44, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Sunday, 12:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jose Suarez (1-2, 4.30 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 38 strikeouts); Orioles: Austin Voth (0-1, 7.20 ERA, 1.80 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -113, Orioles -106; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles will try to keep a seven-game home win streak going when they play the Los Angeles Angels.

Baltimore has a 24-17 record at home and a 42-44 record overall. Orioles hitters have a collective .380 slugging percentage to rank 10th in the AL.

Los Angeles has gone 17-25 in road games and 38-48 overall. The Angels have a 26-16 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Sunday’s game is the seventh time these teams match up this season. The Orioles have a 5-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Santander has eight doubles, 15 home runs and 42 RBI for the Orioles. Rougned Odor is 8-for-33 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani has 15 doubles, a triple and 19 home runs for the Angels. Luis Rengifo is 11-for-38 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 7-3, .237 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Angels: 2-8, .180 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Kyle Bradish: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Michael Lorenzen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Archie Bradley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Duffy: 10-Day IL (back), Jimmy Herget: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (tricep), David Fletcher: 60-Day IL (hip), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

