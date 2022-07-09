Cloudy
Astros try to extend road win streak in matchup with the Athletics

By AP News

Houston Astros (55-28, first in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (28-57, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Saturday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Framber Valdez (8-3, 2.67 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 93 strikeouts); Athletics: Zach Logue (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -336, Athletics +267; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros will try to keep a three-game road win streak going when they play the Oakland Athletics.

Oakland has a 28-57 record overall and a 10-31 record at home. The Athletics have a 5-16 record in games decided by one run.

Houston is 55-28 overall and 28-16 in road games. The Astros are 31-3 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Saturday is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Astros hold a 4-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elvis Andrus has 20 doubles and six home runs while hitting .228 for the Athletics. Ramon Laureano is 10-for-36 with four home runs over the past 10 games.

Kyle Tucker has 11 doubles, 16 home runs and 58 RBI while hitting .262 for the Astros. Jose Altuve is 11-for-34 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 3-7, .207 batting average, 3.49 ERA, outscored by five runs

Astros: 9-1, .275 batting average, 2.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Frankie Montas: day-to-day (shoulder), Jed Lowrie: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jonah Bride: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Dany Jimenez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Astros: Jeremy Pena: day-to-day (health and safety protocols), Jason Castro: 10-Day IL (knee), Blake Taylor: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Brantley: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat), Parker Mushinski: 15-Day IL (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (forearm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

