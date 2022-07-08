Padres bring 1-0 series advantage over Giants into game 2

San Francisco Giants (41-39, third in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (47-36, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: TBD; Padres: Blake Snell (0-5, 5.13 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres face the San Francisco Giants with a 1-0 series lead.

San Diego has gone 22-18 at home and 47-36 overall. Padres pitchers have a collective 3.60 ERA, which ranks fifth in MLB play.

San Francisco is 20-20 in road games and 41-39 overall. The Giants have a 20-5 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams meet Friday for the eighth time this season. The Padres lead the season series 5-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado leads San Diego with 13 home runs while slugging .533. Trent Grisham is 6-for-31 with two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Mike Yastrzemski has 17 doubles, eight home runs and 32 RBI for the Giants. Evan Longoria is 6-for-24 with a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 3-7, .225 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Giants: 2-8, .182 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Ha-Seong Kim: day-to-day (thumb), Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Adrian Morejon: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Robert Suarez: 15-Day IL (knee), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (knee), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist)

Giants: Jose Alvarez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (oblique), Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (oblique), Thairo Estrada: 10-Day IL (illness), Luis Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (back), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Jakob Junis: 15-Day IL (groin), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press